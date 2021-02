ALMOST 3,000 homes in West Limerick are believed to be without power this evening.

ESB Networks is informing of a fault in Kyletaun near Rathkeale.

First reported just before 6pm, ESB report that power should be restored by approximately 9.30pm.

An estimated 2,791 people are impacted by the outage.

ESB Networks has apologised for the loss of supply, and are working to repair the fault as soon as possible.