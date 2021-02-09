BREAKING: Limerick sees second highest rise of Covid-19 cases in country as incidence rate increases

LIMERICK has seen the second highest rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases across Ireland today, data just out reveals.

Information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows there have been 45 new cases of the disease across the city and county today - up from an additional 32 yesterday.

In total, there have now been 619 cases locally across the last 14 days, with Limerick's five day moving average now standing at 39.

The incidence rate has also marginally increased too - from 316.1 cases per 100,000 people last night to 317.6 this evening. The national average stands at 319.09.

Nationally, 68 more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported. Fifty of these have taken place this month, 15 last month, and a further two have been reported from December. It means in total, there have been 3,752 Covid-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The average age of those who died was 85 years with the age range between 43 and 96 years.

Across Ireland, there are a further 556 confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 204,940.

Of today's new cases, 284 are men and 268 are women, with 60% under the age of 45. The median age is 39 years.

The majority of cases - 163 - have occurred in Dublin, followed by 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, and 29 in Waterford.

The remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties, including six in Tipperary, eight in Clare and 10 in Co Kerry.

As of 8am today, some 1,104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in intensive care.

There have been 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 6, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 152,652 people have received their first dose, with 84,344 people receiving their second dose.

The vaccination of nursing home residents continues across nursing homes in the Mid-West.

HSE figures now show that 5,056 people have had their first dose of the Pfizer injection, with 1,639 having taken the second region-wide.

Some 25 long-term residential settings will see vaccinations this week, with St Camillus’s Hospital in the Shelbourne Road among those getting the second dose.