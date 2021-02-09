Drugs from Netherlands seized at Shannon Airport

REVENUE have seized drugs worth €20,000 from Shannon Airport.

As part of routine operations today, officers seized over one kilogramme of Kratom.

The illegal drugs – valued at €20,000 – were discovered in a parcel originating from the Netherlands.

The package was declared as moringa extract and was destined for an address in Co Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.