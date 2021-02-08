Over €500k in funding for Limerick and Clare ETB welcomed

HALF a million euros has been granted to Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board from the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced the distribution of €5.8m nationally for community education under the fund this Monday.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan said this new funding of €505,750 for Limerick and Clare ETB was secured as part of Budget 2021 to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need.

"The funding will help to increase the participation of disadvantaged learners in County Limerick. It encourages and supports them to re-engage with education and training and also helps attract new learners to engage with education and training opportunities.

"The fund has a particular focus on assisting learners with digital infrastructure, including providing devices and software, and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.

"Crucially, it aims at helping build the digital infrastructure of providers, and their capability to ensure that online learning can be delivered in a way that meets the complex needs of all learners,” said Minister O’Donovan.

Minister Niall Collins said the €505,750 has been allocated for 56 projects.

"Community education supports the needs of marginalised and disadvantaged learners. Funding of further education and training tackles inequalities and helps people learn and develop new skills that they may not have had the opportunity to earlier in life”

"I am delighted that 56 very worthy projects have been selected for funding through the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board. These will help people with literacy, numeracy and digital skills amongst others. This funding will make a real difference for learners in local Limerick communities," said Minister Collins.

Deputy Kieran O'Donnell said this funding will help Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board support 56 projects including a wide range of community-based organisations to provide new courses designed for adult learners.