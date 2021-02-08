OBITUARY: A Limerick postmaster who delivered for his community every single day

“Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is always a trail of beautiful memories”

Kilteely-Dromkeen saw the passing of one of its best known and beloved characters in the person of David (Davy) O’Meara late last year.

Davy passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his devoted wife Nan and children John Paul and Marie. Davy has been an integral part of the village of Kilteely all his life and likewise his late father Michael, the local veterinary surgeon, and his mother Freddie, such a gentle soul.

Davy’s shop and post office was the centre of gravity for a long number of years, attracting all age groups in the purchase of their weekly provisions. If you required a postal order or a certificate of some sort, Davy would hide behind the obscure glass and you could hear him talking to himself as he waded his way through an enormous bundle of documents to find you that postal order and he always did.

I distinctly remember making a special visit there for Christmas shopping in the late fifties. You were always assured of a Christmas present, maybe in the form of an oxford lunch cake. We always bought the Christmas bottle of whiskey there. Davy must have been able to ‘doctor’ it in some way which made it so special. He always enjoyed me relating that story to him.

He had a lot of very loyal customers and his premises was a great venue for the planning and discussion of current events and parochial activities. He took a very active part in most parish organisations and to quote his great friend Robert O’Dea: “If he asked you to do something, you couldn’t refuse him because of his own dedication and sincerity”. You’d feel guilty if you left him down.

He never sought the limelight and was a man of great humility. Doing his best for everyone was his only motivation. He was actively involved for years in the running and maintenance of the old hall in Kilteely, as well as being a member of the parish council.

His speciality was “The Pioneer Total Abstinence Association”. He dedicated a large slice of his time to that organisation, encouraging young people to join, selling the magazine, organising bus tours etc. He religiously ran a pilgrimage to Knock each year for over a period of 45 years.

It was a lovely day out, more especially in older times, for people who may have had no other outing for the whole year. The Réadóirí, a pioneer talent competition was a great favourite. He encouraged young people’s participation, which resulted in a few All-Irelands.

He loved doing the Limerick Leader Notes and made sure that each organisation in the parish was catered for. He occasionally ‘coloured’ it up a little for the pleasure of the reader, but nobody ever doubted his sincerity.

The local GAA lotto was greatly supported by Davy and for this he will be missed. His passing is a sad loss to his family and leaves a void in the parish which will be difficult to fill.

Davy, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.