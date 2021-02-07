BREAKING: Limerick Covid case numbers confirmed with 35 additional hospitalisations nationally

As of midnight, Saturday February 6, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, with 48 new cases in Limerick today.

The 5-Day moving average of new cases in Limerick is now 40.8, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 06Feb2021) in Limerick is now 316.1

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

490 are men / 533 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties. **





The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

