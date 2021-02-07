WATCH: Limerick nursing home accepts Jerusalem dance challenge

GARDAI went viral when they took on the famous Jerusalem dance challenge last week.

They did it to bring a smile in these dark times. It certainly cheered up staff and residents in St Anthony's Nursing Home in Pallasgreen. And they also took up the Tik Tok inspired challenge themselves.

So, we accepted the challenge #jerusalemadancechallenge set out to the general public by An Gardai Siochana. To say it... Posted by St Anthony's Nursing Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021

A Facebook post on St Anthony's Nursing Home reads: "To say it brought a smile to our residents faces would be an understatement. Our second video is our residents efforts, they were brilliant."

Staff and residents also challenged others to dance their hearts out.

"To all of you out there, either on your own or as a family unit, a day care centre or nursing home, to do your own versions of this dance. If nothing else it's great fun and was a great way to get residents moving. Enjoy."