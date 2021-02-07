Deaths in Limerick: Sunday February 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Tobin on the 6th of February 2021. Peacefully, at his residence. Loving husband to the late Eileen (née Barrett). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Jimmy, Padraig, Ger, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St. Andrew's Church Kilfinane. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Those who would wish to attend the funeral but cannot, due to current HSE Level 5 restrictions, are invited to leave messages of sympathy on the condolence link below which will be greatly appreciated by the family.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Whelan 9 Ashling Heights, Raheen, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick. Michael passed away peacefully (7 February, 2021) at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Annie & Jimmy and brother Pat. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (nee Fitzgerald), brothers Seamus & Gerard, sisters Anna (Spellacy) & Mary (Powell), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Under HSE and Government guidelines, Michael's funeral will take place privately. Funeral to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, on Tuesday (9 February, 2021) at 11.15am for requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in The Hill Cemetery, Knockainey. Michaels requiem mass will be streamed live, to view click on the following link HERE. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Michael's funeral and express their sympathy and support for the family at this sad time can leave a message of sympathy and support for the family on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------------