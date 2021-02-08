Limerick hurler's call out for volunteers as plans for TLC6 are confirmed  

THE organisers of Team Limerick Clean-Up say the event will go ahead this year in full compliance Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Ahead of TLC6, which will take place on Good Friday, April 2, a special video message from Limerick’s All-Ireland winner, Cian Lynch, has been produced by the organisers.

The video is a celebration of community, with the Patrickswell native taking viewers on a journey to his roots, giving an insight into the 25-year-old’s background and his pride of place.

A key part of this is community involvement, something that Team Limerick Clean-Up will celebrate again in a ‘different but doable’ manner.

Cian is asking people to visit teamlimerickcleanup.ie and register the interest of themselves and those within their family bubble for this year’s event.

“It’s been a really difficult time for a lot of people over the past 10 months due to Covid-19, but it’s been incredible to see how resilient the people of Limerick can be. This was no more so evident than in the support we received from all corners of the county en route to lifting Liam MacCarthy last December. So, I’d ask people to look after their local area and show their passion for their environment this Good Friday.”

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins says he’s delighted TLC6 will go ahead.

“It is such positive news to hear Team Limerick Clean-Up will take place once again and provide some sense of normality amid the ongoing presence of Covid-19 in our communities. Team Limerick Clean-Up has been such a success story for Limerick city and county over the past few years and I’m also delighted to see one of our champion hurlers make an appearance this year – Cian and his teammates have been such an inspiration to us all,” he said.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council.

Exact details of TLC6 will be confirmed nearer the date but it will be fully compliant with public health guidelines at the time.

Despite being postponed last year, overall TLC participation figures passed the 80,000-mark in 2019 and since inception has seen volunteers come from every walk of life.