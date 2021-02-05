Air Ambulance to create base at Shannon Airport

Independent Clare T.D. Michael McNamara has today confirmed that Reva, specialist in Air Ambulance services, will form a new base at Shannon Airport. Speaking about the announcement Mr McNamara confirmed that the new base is another sign that Shannon and the Mid-West region are excellent investment locations - "This announcement signals that aviation-based businesses are seriously looking at the County Clare airport as an investment location."

Reva's new base, first proposed in 2020, received its final approvals yesterday and is now fully operational with an Ireland-based critical care crew, led by Dr. Adrian Murphy, a leader in pre-hospital medicine.

“This investment in Shannon and the west of Ireland is very welcome because of the five jobs created in Shannon and because it sends a message out to the aviation sector that Shannon is a viable location for investment. I wish to note the role played by the IDA and the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC) in securing this investment," stated Deputy McNamara.

He continued, "Reva chose Shannon as its European base in order to establish a foothold in a part of the world with fewer air-ambulance and medical transport service options. Working with insurance and travel assistance companies, the company and its onboard medical staff can now transport ill or injured patients 365 days a year between Ireland and Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa."

The Shannon Ireland operation features, a company-owned Hawker 800XP, operated through a strategic partnership with Gainjet Ireland.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Ireland operation increases the company's number of global bases to four with more than 350 employees worldwide.