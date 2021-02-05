Large facility offered as mass-Covid-19 vaccine hub in Limerick

A BIG 30,000 square foot facility on the southside of Limerick has been offered to the HSE as a place for mass vaccinations locally.

The chief executive of the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) Niall O’Callaghan has offered says the facility is “ready and willing” to facilitate the treatment in the region.

Mr O’Callaghan pointed out in a tweet to HSE director general Dr Paul Reid that the facility at Roxboro has parking and many other ancillary facilities like a supermarket, coffee shops and restrooms.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader about the offer, the LEDP boss said: “There has been plenty of coverage in the last week about the requirement for mass vaccination centres around the country. We have this space available currently. It’s very close to the motorway network. It’s ideally situated in our view in the centre of Limerick City South and could accommodate a large number of people in a socially distanced manner to come in and be vaccinated.”

He also highlighted the ancilliary services around the LEDP, including office facilities if the HSE needed an administration hub.

“I am not too sure if there are as many equally accessible facilities in and round Limerick that could facilitate a mass vaccination programme,” he said.

Dr Reid has yet to respond to the offer.