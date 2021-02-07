Retired Limerick teacher releases her second mystery novel

A RETIRED Limerick teacher, Susan Newman, strikes again with her second novel Betrayal.

After the success of her first novel, Silent Lives, Susan is back with another mystery novel for Irish readers to feast on.

Set in Kinsale amidst the late 1960s, the novel follows the story of a young girl who was murdered on her way home from school. Susan explores themes of broken trust and the nature of brittle relationships.

Currently living in Dooradoyle, Susan says she’s always loved writing but her retirement was when she finally set her eyes on writing a book, “writing is a great escape mechanism and I get to sit down while doing it.”

A former English teacher at Crescent College Comprehensive, she lived in Adare for over 30 years but moved to Dooradoyle in her retirement to be closer to the city.

Upon writing her novels, Susan says the biggest difficulty was the marketing, especially during lockdown. However, as she puts it herself, “It’s probably not an ideal time to have a book released but hopefully people will use the lockdown as an opportunity to catch up on some reading.”

Speaking about her writing process, Susan said the only thing stopping you is yourself, “when one is writing a book there are no demands, except those you impose on yourself.” She commented on what it was like to have her last book published, “once the book is published you have to step outside your comfort zone and venture into a whole new environment and you’re more or less at the mercy of the reader.”

Susan chose to set her novel in Kinsale due to her own experience in the area when she was young. She described it as “a tribute to my lost youth”. During her college years in Cork, Susan spent a summer working in a hotel in Garrettstown near Kinsale, which is where she spent most of her free time. She says she still visits Kinsale often.

Susan Newman’s Betrayal will be available at O’Mahony’s bookstore, ‘Talking Leaves’ bookshop in the Castletroy Shopping Centre, Amazon and Book Depository.