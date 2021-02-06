Crime clampdown: New sergeant appointed to Limerick town

BRUFF superintendent John Ryan has moved quickly to tackle an upsurge in anti-social behaviour in Kilmallock.

The activities of a gang of youths – who have been harrassing people on the street and causing criminal damage – went to a new level when they threw a rock in the window of a moving car.

Supt Ryan described it as a “frightening experience” for the driver.

“We have to tackle it and bring them to justice,” said Supt Ryan, who has assigned an extra sergeant to the town.

Supt Ryan said the experienced officer will be working out of Kilmallock with a focus on engaging with community groups and locals.

“He has started and is in addition to the members already there. It is something I have always anticipated - Kilmallock is the biggest urban area in the district. The last couple of weeks there has been a number issues raised by councillors through the Joint Police Committee meeting and locals in relation to anti-social behaviour. I don't think there is any major increase in crime but it is in response to it and have a presence on the ground in the town,” said Supt Ryan, who, according to locals, has been seen on the beat in Kilmallock.

Cllr Mike Donegan said he was delighted that a new sergeant has been appointed to complement existing gardai following his representations at the Cappamore-Kilmallock JPC.

“I hope by working together as a community we will send out a strong message that this type of antisocial behaviour won’t be tolerated. The extra sergeant being assigned to Kilmallock is an extra resource and will be dedicated to the Kilmallock area only. He will work closely with our current local guards. There is no planned retirements or transfers of the existing gardai presently stationed in Kilmallock,” said Cllr Donegan, who organised a meeting this Tuesday afternoon with Supt Ryan, the new sergeant, Martin Concannon and invited Minister Niall Collins.

“We are going to discuss crime prevention and what can be done within or community to help tackle and reduce crime and antisocial behaviour. I will be asking the superintendent to meet with representatives of Kilmallock community groups like community alert, commnity council, Foroige and the council,” said Cllr Donegan, who would like a forum set up with quarterly meetings to address concerns.

Minister Collins said he had received a large number of correspondence from constituents in Kilmallock expressing their concern about the rise in antisocial behaviour.

“This needs to be stamped out now before it goes any further. What happened that poor young girl driving home from work and having her car window smashed was a shocking escalation in this criminality. I welcome the new sergeant and will be impressing upon the superintendent at the meeting the concerns and worries of locals,” said Minister Collins.

Cllr PJ Carey said he and many others have been calling for extra guards and foot patrols for many years.

“l welcome the new sergeant. I have been pleased to see him on foot patrol on several occasions already in the town. This is exactly what is needed. There must be enforcement and there must be deterrents. ASBOs need to be handed out and I would like to see a children’s court in Kilmallock. Ideally, children would be kept out of the criminal system but for repeat offenders Oberstown Childrens Detention Facility must be considered,” said Cllr Carey, who called for a public meeting at the pastoral centre when restrictions allow to focus on the anti-social behaviour in the town.