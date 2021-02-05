Louise Loves: Spin launch a brand new 10-week specialist Leaving Cert radio feature!

Calling all Leaving Cert 2021 Students! Leaving Cert Students across the country have lived through the most challenging academic year in history! Faced now with their most important educational exam, schools remain closed, and the exam format debate continues!

Teaming up with Julie Kilmartin Educational Services - SPIN AR SCOIL is a radio show especially for students! Launching this Saturday, February 6 at 9am! Each week the hour-long show will focus on one core Leaving Cert Subject with the help of a subject expert!

We will discuss how best to achieve your grades from home? Tips and tricks to acing the exam paper or accumulating the best-calculated grades.

Lined up to join the show are teachers, examiners and authors of Leaving Cert textbooks and past exams.

WE NEED YOU!

More than anything the focus of this new show is you the Leaving Cert student! There has been a lot of upset, change and uncertainty around exams and we want to give you a platform to express your feelings and thoughts on the current system.

I hope this will be an opportunity for Leaving Cert students to get involved in a weekly live interactive subject special show. All students are invited to ask questions, voice their opinions and use this platform to interact and receive feedback from education experts!

TAR ÉIS AN ARDTEIST!

The Leaving Cert exams will pass and so begins the next chapter in student’s lives! With Universities, IT’S, and colleges residing in a virtual world - the choice to continue in Education is more difficult than ever. Each week on SPIN AR SCOIL we will catch up with a variety of successful graduates, businesspeople, authors, entrepreneurs and professionals and ask them if the Leaving Cert really is the be all and end all… and what their genuine advice and tips to success in life after school really are!

If you or your classmates feel strongly about the Leaving Certificate 2021 – and would like to feature in this radio series, please get in touch - Email louise.cantillon@ spinsouthwest.com and title your email “SPIN AR SCOIL’.

_______________________________

Hermitage Green's Darragh Griffin launches new solo project ‘Figr’

Hermitage Green's Darragh Griffin has launched a new solo project under the band name ‘FIGR’ his debut single ‘Fear’ is the first of what he says will be a “passion project, an itch he needed to scratch” separate to Hermitage Green.

He started writing for this project last January and threw himself fully into it during the first lockdown. Darragh wrote, produced and recorded all the songs at home in Clare. Darragh plays all of the instruments on all of the tracks himself and local vocalists Conor from Toucan, Niamh Hinchy of Toucan/ Weenz and Ronan Mitchel of Fox Jaw sing on the singles.

Check out my chat in full with Darragh on spinsouthwest.com/podcasts and find out what exciting new music projects he has in the works!