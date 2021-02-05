Limerick Weather: Sunny morning followed by a wintry evening

Many areas will start off dry today with sunny spells. However, showers will feed into Munster during the afternoon and evening. Some wintry falls are possible on higher ground here later. Cold with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in light variable or northwesterly breezes.



Tonight there will be clear spells and well scattered showers, mainly across Munster early on, and later across northern and eastern coasts. There will be the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Frost and possible icy stretches too, in light variable mostly northerly breezes. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees Celsius.