Limerick council to host series of free Tidy Towns webinars

EXACTLY a year ago Limerick launched its programme for European Green Leaf Year 2020 – the photo above reminds us of how much has changed in 12 months.

Fast forward to February 2021 and Limerick City and County Council is hosting a series of free Tidy Towns related webinars in 2021 for its 9th annual Tidy Towns seminar.

Ms McDonnell, environmental awareness officer with the council, pictured above, said they organise these seminars to assist groups with their year round work within their own communities via Tidy Towns.

“Our speakers will be giving invaluable insights and advice on applying for Tidy Towns in 2021. If you are involved in Tidy Towns this webinar series is must,” said Ms McDonnell.

A webinar by Dr Fiona McGowan entitled wildlife in your locality takes place this Wednesday, February 3 at 8pm.

A second one on sustainability by Debbie Nesbitt is on Wednesday, February 10 at 8pm.

For more info and to register please visit limerick.ie