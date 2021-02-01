Mid West TD adds support to potential Amazon - Shannon Group deal

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe is welcoming reports that global retail giant Amazon is potentially looking to Shannon for an Irish expansion.

According to reports in today’s Irish Independent, the US multinational is in talks with Shannon Group about the possibility of locating a significant distribution facility and other infrastructure at Shannon Airport.

“This is hugely significant news for Shannon, for Clare and for Ireland, if these talks prove fruitful,” said Deputy Crowe.

“Amazon is an extremely well-established company and has flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic, with record profits of $6.3 billion US dollars in the final quarter of last year.

“To have a company of this calibre looking at Shannon is massive and would be a huge endorsement of the potential of Shannon Airport and the Midwest region as a whole. This would be a lifeline for Shannon Airport at an extremely difficult time in its proud history. As Fianna Fáil’s aviation spokesperson I’ve been strongly pushing the case for a new cargo role at Shannon for some time now.

The Irish Independent report claims that talks have been under way for some time and have progressed to an advanced stage.

"It comes as Amazon is poised to rent property in Dublin to use as a fulfilment centre. That would be its first such operation in Ireland and would help the retailer to bypass issues caused by Brexit in servicing the Irish market. The 650,000 sq ft facility is located close to Baldonnell airfield. It's believed that the plans under consideration by Amazon for Shannon Airport would involve a distribution node rather than a fulfilment operation. Amazon said it doesn't comment on "rumour or speculation”.