BREAKING: Limerick's daily numbers rise, as CMO renews calls for people to work from home

As of midnight, Saturday January 30, the HPSC has been notified of 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 196,547* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 84 of today's number are attributed to Limerick, up from 43 yesterday.

The 5 day moving average (to midnight 30Jan2021) for Limerick now stands at 57, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (17Jan2021 to 30Jan2021) is at 495.6

New Cases during last 14 days (17Jan2021 to30Jan2021) for Limerick are now at 966

Of the cases notified today:

579 are men / 659 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

430 in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties**



As of 2pm today, 1,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All 15 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 68-99 years. There has been a total of 3,307 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.