Limerick Weather: Cloudy with a chance of heavy Atlantic showers

Limerick will see a cloudy start on Monday morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, before a more persistent band of heavy rain moves in from the Atlantic by evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Light to southerly breezes will freshen in the evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Continuing unsettled with wet and breezy conditions and some wintry weather possible in northern areas early in the week.

Monday night: A band of heavy rain will move northeastwards across the country as southerly winds freshen. Rain possibly turning wintry in the north, followed by frequent blustery showers from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, generally but colder in Ulster with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday: Wet and breezy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Some of the showers may be thundery with hail, and wintry falls are possible in north Ulster during the morning. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees generally, but 4 to 7 degrees in Ulster, with fresh southerly winds, strong to near gale and gusty on southern coasts.

Tuesday night: Outbreaks of rain will continue on Tuesday night, mainly over the west and north with showers and clear spells elsewhere. Windy, especially near western and southern coasts with strong and gusty southwest winds, easing towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Wednesday: Outbreaks of rain will continue to affect northern and western parts on Wednesday. It will be drier further south and east though, with some sunshine and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh mainly south to southwest winds.

Wednesday night: Rain or showers will become largely confined to western and northern coastal areas with clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest where clear spells prevail. A few mist and fog patches may form in the light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday: It looks as though there will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers. The showers will be mainly in the west at first, but they will spread elsewhere during the afternoon, with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coldest in Ulster in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday night: Showers continuing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light or moderate southwest breezes.

Further Outlook: Showers look like they'll persist through Friday, although sunny spells will occur also. Current indications suggest it will be drier on Saturday.