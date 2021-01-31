It's a long way to Tipperary: Three people travelling to Limerick fined

THE OCCUPANTS of a van pulling a horse box with a sulky attached to it have had an expensive day out.

Cahir Gardai on mobile patrol stopped the vehicle (pictured) in Cashel while they were travelling to Limerick.

A garda spokesperson said it was established that the three occupants were not on an essential journey and the driver did not hold the correct driving licence for the vehicle-trailer.

"Prosecution commenced for no driving licence and the driver and both passengers fined for breaching Covid regulations," said a garda spokesperson.