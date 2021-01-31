Deep sadness at heartbreaking passing of 'bright and kind' University of Limerick student

PRESIDENT of the University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey has expressed her condolences to the family of a first year student who died unexpectedly on Thursday.

Patrick Conway, of Fahy, Westport, will be laid to rest in Mayo on Monday.

In an email to staff and students, Professor Mey said it was with much sadness that she must "inform you of the heart-breaking passing of one of our students Patrick Conway from Westport, Co. Mayo, who was a Year 1 student at the School of Engineering".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patrick’s family especially to his parents Damien and Fiona, his sisters Siobhan and Louise and his brother Liam and to all his friends and fellow UL students," wrote Porfessor Mey.

Ambulance personnel and gardai were called to where he resided in Castletroy on Thursday. A file will be prepared for the coroner, however, his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Many GAA clubs and individuals have paid their respects to the young man in his first year of college in Limerick. Burrishoole GAA, Achill GAA, Westport GAA and Kilmeena GAA are among those to pay tributes.

In a statement, Burrishoole GAA Club said Patrick was one of the most popular lads on the team throughout the years and always brought a positive attitude to the game. He won an U16 County and U16 West Mayo title with the club

"His commitment to learn and improve was second to none. Pat had an outstanding performance in last year's minor team and also made a brief appearance on the junior team. Pat will be sadly miss by all his teammates and all in Burrishoole GAA.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," reads the statement.

There are dozens of condolences on rip.ie which reflect the shock and sadness at his death and the type of young man Patrick was. He was described as bright, kind, respectful, joyous and a credit to his family.

The dearly beloved son of Damien and Fiona and much loved brother of Siobhán, Liam and Louise will be sadly missed by his extended family, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Mayo and new found ones in the University of Limerick.

Due to Covid guidelines, Patrick's Funeral Mass will take place in private at noon on Monday. It will be live streamed on the Facebook page of The Parish of Kilmenna - Fahy.

May he rest in peace.