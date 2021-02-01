Limerick-based healthcare assistant sentenced over €28k social welfare fraud

A HEALTHCARE assistant was given a suspended prison sentence for defrauding the social welfare system.

Michelle Ukaigwe, of Riverfield, Caherconlish pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to the draw down of over €28,000 which she was not entitled to.

Aidan Judge, State solicitor, said it occurred between October 12, 2016 and September 25, 2018.

“When the defendant was interviewed by inspectors for the department she made full admissions. She has no previous convictions. She is making repayments,” said Mr Judge.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Ms Ukaigwe, said up to March of last year his client was repaying €280 a month.

“In March she fell down the stairs and broke her ankle. It was reduced to €100. She returned to work in September. She remained in contact with the Department of Social Welfare. She has no previous convictions.

“She is a married lady with four children - aged 16, 12, 10 and 7. She is living in council rented accommodation paying €400 a month. She works as a healthcare assistant as does her husband. She is not in receipt of social welfare currently,” said Mr McCarthy.

The solicitor said his client was on a family allowance known as the X and O system.

“It allowed her to work 28 hours. It doesn’t matter what days you work as long as you stay within the hours. She was regularly asked to work extra hours. Her employer assured her everything would be fine. She accepts it was her responsibility that the form submitted was correct,” said Mr McCarthy.

As background, he said that Ms Ukaigwe’s husband started working in a nursing home.

“She understood it was a voluntary position however she then became aware he was being paid. Unfortunately it led to their separation for a year. They are back together again. She remains in constant contact with the department and it is her intention to discharge the amount,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Alan Mitchell asked what the effect would be on the family if she went to prison.

“She has four children - two teenagers. I don’t want to be disparaging but her husband wouldn’t be able to raise those children without her,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Mitchell imposed a four month prison sentence suspended for three years. “You better keep repaying the regular monthly payments unless you want a free holiday in Limerick prison. Mr Judge can re-enter it if you don’t,” said Judge Mitchell.

Mr McCarthy made a free legal aid application on behalf of his client which was granted by Judge Mitchell.