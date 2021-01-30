Man arrested following aggravated burglary and €20,000 cannabis seizure in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at approximately 7am this morning, Saturday January 30 2021, have arrested a man.

Two persons, believed to be armed with a knife, were reported to have entered into a residential property and threatened the occupant.

Cash and a number of items of property were taken from the residence.

Following enquiries, Gardaí out a search of a residential property in the Mount Kenneth Place area of Limerick and arrested a man in his 20s, in relation to the aggravated burglary. During the course of this search, €20,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and drug paraphernalia was seized.

The male was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.