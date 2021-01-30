New garda unit to tackle scourge of drugs in Limerick towns and villages

DESPITE no pubs or nightclubs being open, the gardai capturing €250,000 worth of cocaine in Raheen a week ago reflects the pervasion of drugs in our society.

It may also point to the number of illicit house parties taking place or just drug users taking cocaine at home on their own.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan is tackling the amount of cannabis, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, benzodiazepines et al in his district head on.

For the first time in the history of Bruff Garda District, Supt Ryan has put in place a dedicated drugs unit.

“It is the first time. It is very positive,” Supt Ryan told the Limerick Leader.

While the names of the two officers can’t be revealed they are known to be experienced and intuitive officers.

Why – under his tenure – did he feel the need to create this unit?

“The main reason was listening to the communities and listening to councillors at the joint police committee meetings who have constantly raised the issue of drugs in the district.

“Really, from day one, my onus was to make an impact and to tackle whatever issues are pertinent to the local community and this was certainly one.

“We now have two people dedicated to tackling drugs. We will see the fruits of that in 2021,” said Supt Ryan.

Their job won’t be purely kicking down doors, flashing garda warrants and searching houses, or tailing cars, putting on the blue lights and looking in the tyre well.

Supt Ryan said their role will include talks to all ages and passing on their knowledge.

“It will be through education as well as enforcement,” said Supt Ryan.

The Tipperary man said the two gardai in Bruff will work in tandem with the divisional drugs units in Limerick city and the dedicated drugs unit under Supt Aileen Magner in the Newcastle West Garda District. This special unit was formed in January of last year.

Even prior to the creation of the new drugs unit in Bruff, Supt Ryan has seen a year on year increase of 150% in drugs seizures.

There was a big jump in drugs detections in 2020.

“It increased from 16 in 2019 to 40 in 2020,” said Supt Ryan, at the last Cappamore-Kilmallock Joint Police Committee meeting.

News of the new drugs unit in the Bruff garda district was welcomed by all the local councillors in the area, PJ Carey, Mike Donegan, John Egan (cathaoirleach), Ger Mitchell, Eddie Ryan, Martin Ryan and Brigid Teefy.