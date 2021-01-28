Husband and sister pay emotional tributes to a 'wonderful' Limerick woman 'with a heart of gold'

“A WONDERFUL woman with a heart of gold” is how a young mother has been remembered by the many people whose lives she touched.

Emer Williams (née Hurley) formerly of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, passed away peacefully at her home in Kilmallock on Monday following an illness.

In a heartfelt tribute to his late wife at her funeral Mass this Thursday afternoon, John Williams said she will forever live on in his heart and in the heart of their daughter, Laura.

“Through the love of Jesus, Laura and I realise what a special mother and wife we had in Emer,” said John. “I know Emer, you are in our hearts forever. We shall miss you dearly but we know that you are home with your father in heaven. Please keep a watchful eye over Laura and I. Thank you my sweet,” he said.

The chief celebrant at the funeral Mass in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, Fr Paul Glennon, said how last Monday “Emer slipped peacefully back into the arms of her heavenly father as she was lying in the arms of John and Laura”.

“How fitting it was that Monday was also the Feast of the Conversion of St Paul. It was a sign for us that all was well despite appearances,” said Fr Glennon.

“Emer,” he said, “loved the Lord very much and she wanted to share that love with others and she did this in so many ways”.

Fr Paul Glennon was assisted at the Mass by Fr David Casey, Fr Michael O’Shea and Fr Chris O'Donnell.

Among the mourners were Emer’s cherished daughter Laura, her devoted parents Peig and Cormac Hurley and her beloved sister Muirne.

Emer and her family are very well-known in the city and county, with Cormac serving in Limerick as a garda for decades before retiring and entering local politics and serving as a Fine Gael councillor for several years.

Emer’s sister Muirne meanwhile, was the second Limerick Rose to be crowned the Rose of Tralee in 1994.

In a touching tribute to her beloved sister, following Holy Communion, Muirne stood on the altar to sing a soulful rendition of the hymn, I Watch the Sunrise.

Many of the hundreds of people who were tuned into the funeral Mass online left moving messages commending the Limerick woman on finding the courage to sing so beautifully for her sister on such an emotional occasion.

These sentiments were echoed later in the Mass when Emer’s niece, Aoibhinn, movingly sang the song, Jealous of the Angels.

Mourners were afforded an insight into Emer’s short but well-lived life through a number of gifts which were brought to the altar by family and friends.

There was a bible symbolising her strong faith, a family photograph - “a reflection of what family meant to Emer”, along with her identification badge from her place of work, St Joseph’s Foundation “where she gave and received so much”.

A friendship plaque with the quote, ‘A friend, one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the nicest things you can be’ was also placed on the altar along with an Emmanuel Community songbook “as Emer loved to praise God with her brothers and sisters, and treasured the gift of the Emmanuel Community in her life”.

Emer’s phone symbolised “her presence to so many through the gift of technology”.

And, finally, a large plaque was carried forward. On it were the words by which Emer tried to live her life each and every day: “Think Deeply, Speak Gently, Love Much, Laugh a Lot, Work Hard, Give Freely, Trust God and Be Kind”.

Emer Williams (née Hurley) is very deeply regretted by her loving husband John and cherished daughter Laura, her devoted parents Peig and Cormac. Beloved sister Muirne, brothers-in-law Michael, Peter, Arwel and Shane, sisters-in-law Diane and Trisha, nieces Aoibhinn and Meadhbh, nephews Conor and Cian, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Emer was laid to rest in Tankardstown Cemetery, Kilmallock.

May she rest in peace.



