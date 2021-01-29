Sadness in Limerick artistic community following death of ‘independent thinker of life’

THERE is sadness in the Limerick artistic community following the passing of Tommy O’Grady, the brother of leading poet Desmond.

Although he wasn’t a published author like his sibling, Tommy, who died earlier this month, was remembered as a huge supporter of Limerick’s arts and cultural and life.

Limerick-born writer John Liddy, a friend of Tommy's for over three decades said: “We got on over the years and became very friendly. Apart from being the brother of the poet Desmond, I used to go out and visit him at his farm, and the piggery he ran. It was one of the biggest in Munster, at Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.”

Tommy even gave John a summer job, he said.

“I think I lasted a week! He used to be furious with me, as I used to be drinking tea in the kitchen with his wife when I should have been out feeding the pigs,” he laughed.

“Apart from that, we became good friends. We went for walks together. He was a lovely man, generous and kind to us, helping out,” John said.

Asked how he thinks Tommy would like to be remembered, the writer – now based in Madrid, Spain – said: “I would think as a man who liked art and philosophy. He had his own ways about him. Quite independently minded. He was an independent thinker of life.”

John paid homage to his old friend in a poem, which will appear in a soon-to-be-published collection.

..go back to Sarsfield's Rock near Saint Bridget's Church in Templebraden and walk with Tom O'Grady without constraint

through gaps in the hawthorns and talk of old beliefs discarded by science, the role of Gods in the bought and sold of the modern world…

Tommy’s funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church in Knockea.

Family and friends paid tribute as the funeral cortege passed his family home in Ballyneety following this Mass.

Tommy was predeceased by his wife Moira Punch and brother Desmond, who died in 2014.

He is very deeply regretted by his son Leonard, daughter Bridget, daughter-in-law Tara, son-in-law Fiachra, sister Betty, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.