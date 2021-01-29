Lot of dough to be invested in former Domino's business in Limerick village

CROOM Voluntary Housing Association has got Government backing to develop a derelict property in the town.

The former Domino’s business – a hairdressers and not a pizzeria – at 44 Main Street, Croom was purchased by the association for €55,000 last year.

The Department of Housing has approved Capital Assistance Scheme funding for four units – refurbishment of existing two, two bedroom terraced properties and two new three bedroom courtyard mews dwellings at the address.

Minister Niall Collins said it is “another good news story for the town” following on from the story in last week’s Limerick Leader of the planned major extension of Croom Community Enterprise Centre.

Minister Collins said Croom Voluntary Housing Association’s development is “an exciting development right in the town centre of Croom”.

“It is developing a derelict property which is a big positive. It will bring people back to live right in the heart of the town. I worked hard on this project with Croom Voluntary Housing Association and Minister Darragh O’Brien who was very impressed with their proposal,” said Minister Collins.

It has been quite a road for Croom Voluntary Housing Association to even get to this stage. Following an agreement to purchase the building, it took them two years to resolve the title on the property at a cost of thousands of euros and involving research stretching back over 110 years. They were fortunate to have the assistance of solicitor Plunkett Hayes, who is also an authority on local property titles.

Minister Collins praised Croom Voluntary Housing Association for their work buying, developing property and providing a community housing service for people from Croom and its hinterland.

The association has now provided 34 houses and apartments in the village and over the next three years will be spending €6.7 million between building new houses and apartments and rebuilding older properties taking an additional 27 families and individuals off the waiting list.