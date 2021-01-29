Joe Duffy inspires local photographer James to shoot a wedding for a fiver

COVID has turned numerous previously successful careers to dust.

And while we will rise again, one of many to suffer have been photographers. Gatherings of any size have been shot down by coronavirus. One young man starting out on his photography and videography career is hoping for more exposure.

James Treacy is offering his services to one lucky couple for the princely sum of €5.

“It was inspired by Joe Duffy and his Fiver Friday,” said James, who has taken the idea and ran with it.

“A wedding normally costs thousands but I thought I would try this. It is very strange times so why not come up with a strange and fun idea. It is only one day for me It would be a massive saving for any couple,” said James.

He learned his trade in the Limerick Institute of Technology and later in the Limerick College of Further Education. In 2020, James was admitted as a qualified photographer to the Societies of Photographers.

He has joined the Society of Wedding & Portrait Photographers (SWPP) and the Society of International Media & Press Photographers (SIMPP).

The multi-talented Scariff man also has a Masters and honours Law degree. Although hopefully the couple won’t need his legal expertise after they walk down the aisle!

James works all over the Mid-West and perhaps a couple with an agricultural background could be ideal as his press work includes covering marts. He also does Baptisms, Holy Communions and Confirmations.

See his portfolio on jamestreacyphotography.ie and if you think James is the man for your wedding, email him with the reason you are deserving of having your wedding photographed and videod for a fiver at jamestreacyphotography@gmail.com