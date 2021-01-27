Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday January 27 2021

The death has occurred of Cormac Enright Cloughadoolarty North, Fedamore, Limerick. Cormac, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Patrick, Gerard, Dermot and Brendan, grandchildren Gearoid, Caoimhe and Aoife, brothers Father Liam, Thomas, Seamus and Sean, sisters Margaret, Mary and Josephine, extended family and large circle of friends.

Cormac's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday (January 28th) at 11.10am on route to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

House strictly private Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Kennedy (née Power) Ballywinterrourke, Rathkeale, Limerick

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mark. Deeply regretted by her loving children James, Anne, John, PJ and Brendan, daughters-in-law Martina and Paula, sister-in-law Marie, grandchildren Mark, Siobhán, Elaine, Ellen, Orla, Seán, Ruth and Lucy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at St.Mary's Church Rathkeale this Friday January 29th for 1130am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

(For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortege will be leaving her residence in Ballywinterrourke at 11am approx)

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Chrissie's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Helena Deely (née Ryan) Drumcondra, Dublin / Kilmallock, Limerick on 27th January 2020 (peacefully) at home.

Helena (Eileen) beloved wife of the late Joseph and loving mother of Matt and Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Seonaid, Caoilfhinn, Micheál, nephew Dominic, niece Maria, cousins Ellen and Mary, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but owing to current restrictions, cannot, may leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

For live-streaming on Saturday (30th January) at 10 o’clock, please visit the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra

The death has occurred of Frank GRACE Limerick, Gibraltar & UK. Passed away in University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday 27th January 2021 whilst staying with family for Christmas and New Year. Beloved husband of the late Maria Luisa (Gibraltar).

Sadly missed by his sons Malcolm &, Jonathan, his daughter Charmaine, grandchildren Daniel, Shannon, Rhyanon, Erin, Lewis, & great-grandson Hudson. Son-in-law Kevin, by Elaine, David and David.

His nieces, nephews and cousins & friends in Gibraltar, his nieces, nephews and sister-in-law in America. His relatives in Gibraltar, Limerick and America, and his many friends in Gibraltar, Limerick, Kilkishen, Taunton UK, New Zealand and Kilkee.

Pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law Maria. Rest in Peace.

Memorial Service, for family only, will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (30th January) at 2pm and will be live streamed.

(Link to follow)

Family flowers only; donations, if desired to charity of your choice.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) LINNANE (née Heffernan) Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick Formerly of Flood Street, Killalee, Limerick.

Peggy died peacefully, in Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her sisters Anne & Mary, step-children Anne, Vincent & Margie, sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Pat & Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by her siblings Eamonn, Seamus, Kitty & Tom. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass in St. John’s Cathedral on Friday (Jan. 29th) at 11am for family only and will be streamed live.

(Click here to View Mass) Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

