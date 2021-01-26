‘Buyer’ ran away with games console after meeting owner in Limerick suburb

A GAMES console which was advertised for sale online was stolen when the owner met the prospective ‘buyer’.

According to gardai, the theft occurred in broad daylight shortly after they met in the Raheen area at 9.30 in the morning.

"Both were on foot and the buyer asked to see the PlayStation 4 and once it was in his hands he ran off,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"The seller didn’t stand a chance in catching up with him," she added saying the victim was so shocked he was not able to give garda a description of the culprit.

“If you are selling or buying an item from a stranger at the very least ensure that the area is covered by CCTV as well as being very cautious. Note descriptive details and don’t go alone,” she added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.