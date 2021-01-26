Principal of table-topping Limerick school wants focus on not just studying

A PRINCIPAL wants league tables to be based on more than just grades – despite his school finishing top of the tree in Limerick.

Michael Cregan heads up Laurel Hill Secondary School at the South Circular Road, a position he has held for the last 12 years.

In a national newspaper survey, based in Leaving Certificate grades, the city school was named the best in Limerick.​

But Mr Cregan feels these charts only tell half the story.

“In Singapore, it's illegal to base league tables on academic results alone. I think that should be the case here in Ireland as well. There are so many other ways to measure achievement. Do we really want our kids to be in grind schools that would work them 15 hours a day,” asked Mr Cregan, who is also president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals.

He said it’s something he has felt for a long time, but felt he could not mention it previously when Laurel Hill was not top of the league, for fear of being accused of “sour grapes”.

“You always aim to be as good as possible. It gives you the redcognition of where you are. But the reality of it is we have always said that a school should never be considered on rankings alone. To me, it's all about the extra-curricular activities we have,” the principal added.

He pointed out that when Limerick played in the camogie championship last year, six of the panel were based at Laurel Hill including two teachers.

“I believe social development is equally, if not more important than academic development. It's about trying to get that across. Rankings, what do they mean? It's really all about kids meeting their potential whatever level they are at,” Mr Cregan said.

“Students reaching their potential is far more important as students have different abilities. We pride ourselves in our extra curriculum programmes and we are so lucky that so many teachers give up their free time to train teams, take students on debating competitions, young scientist competitions, trips such as skiing, education trips to France, Italy Switzerland to name a few. Also we have students who walk the last 100km of the Camino and students participating in the Hope foundation to Calcutta,” he added.

“Happy students make good learners, and I feel we have very happy students,” the principal of the all-girls secondary school concluded.