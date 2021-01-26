Guilty plea over €50k cannabis seizure in Limerick

A MAN has admitted having a significant quantity of cannabis at his home on the southside of the city, writes David Hurley.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Ger Crawford, aged 60, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston pleaded guilty to possession of more than 2kgs of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

The drugs, which had a street value of around €50,000, were seized during a joint operation involving gardai and Revenue Commissioners on April 5, 2019.

After John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, confirmed that Mr Crawford’s guilty plea was acceptable to the State, Anthony Sammon SC requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a number of reports.

He also asked the court to note his client’s age and his previous good record.

Mr Sammon told the court his client suffers from a significant health issue and he asked that legal aid be extended to facilitate the preparation of a detailed medical report.

A probation report was also requested.

Judge Tom O’Donnell granted the various applications and he adjourned the case to early March, for sentence.