Burns party goes online as the annual celebration of Scottish bard is marked in Limerick

ALTHOUGH we won’t be able to gather in a pub to enjoy a Burns supper this year, the party will still go on in Limerick!

That’s because Michael Potter, who has organised the city’s annual Robbie Burns night celebration for the last 17 years, will take the event online this year.

From 8pm this evening, limerickburnsnight.com will play​ host to a feast of festive revellery, poems, songs and more.

Normally, the annual party has taken place in Bobby Byrne’s and latterly Dolan’s Warehouse.

This year, however, people will enjoy their neeps and tatties from behind a computer screen, says Clarina man Michael.

This year’s guest line up will include Gordon Lessels, who will perform the traditional Tam O Shanter poem, piper Michael Egan and singer Mary O’Donoghue.

They will be joined by metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely, who will open the event, with former councillor John Loftus, a Scottish ex-pat also sharing his memories of the old country.

All are welcome.