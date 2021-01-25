Airborne car hit roof of taxi following collision in Limerick village

A CAR hit the roof of a taxi after it became airborne following a collision with a ditch, Kilmallock Court heard.

Lukaz Kantor, aged 24, of Corrin Drive, Ballyhea pleaded guilty to no insurance, no driving licence and dangerous driving. Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai were called to a road traffic accident at Ballymacshaneboy, Effin on February 13, 2020.

“It was around 5pm. There were two vehicles involved - a Toyota Avensis and a Ford Mondeo which was a taxi. Upon exiting the patrol car Mr Kantor made himself known to gardai. He was the driver of the Avensis. He immediately accepted liability and said he was a disqualified driver,” said Inspector Brennan.

The inspector said Mr Kantor told gardai he was travelling “too fast” through an S bend.

“He said his tyres were not in good condition and he lost control going around the bend. The driver of the Mondeo was going in the other direction. Mr Kantor said he hit the ditch on the wrong side of the road.

“Mr Kantor’s car became airborne and hit the roof of the Mondeo. The driver of the Mondeo had moved to the centre of the road to try and avoid a collision,” said Insp Brennan, who added that both cars were written off but no injuries were sustained.

Insp Brennan said Mr Kantor has a total of 14 previous convictions including three for no insurance.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Kantor, said it is fair to say his client’s record is poor.

“He wouldn’t be known to gardai. He travelled to Ireland in 2008 with his father. He always worked. He is currently working in Kilmallock earning €400 a week. His father is recovering from lung cancer. They live together in Ballyhea,” said Mr Power.

The solicitor said in his client’s favour is the fact he approached gardai and made full admissions.

“He had recently started a new job and had no lift. It is a miracle everyone got out of it. It is a lesson learned. The reason he was late for court today is because he couldn’t get a lift down here,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “This man has absolutely no respect for any court order.”

The judge imposed a five month prison sentence, disqualified him from driving for six years and fined him €750 for no insurance. Mr Kantor was fined €400 for dangerous driving and €300 for no driving licence.

The start of the prison sentence was delayed due to work reasons.