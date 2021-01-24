Limerick Weather: Met Eireann issues two new Status Yellow ice warnings

MET Eireann has issued two new Status Yellow ice warnings for the whole country this Sunday morning.

The first one - snow / ice warning for Ireland- is valid from noon today (Sunday) to 7pm tonight.

"Scattered falls of sleet, snow and hail continuing for the rest of today. Icy and hazardous conditions," say Met Eireann.

The second Status Yellow low temperature / ice warning is valid from 7pm tonight (Sunday) to 10am on Monday morning.

"Icy and very cold with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees Celsius generally," say Met Eireann.

Limerick has escaped the snowfalls affecting other parts of the country but gardai advise motorists embarking on an essential journey to be wary of "very icy conditions reported in a number of areas particularly affecting minor roads".