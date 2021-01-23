BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 figures for Limerick revealed as public warned to avoid mixing with others at 'super-spreader' events

A FURTHER 102 cases of Covid-19 in Limerick have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The HPSC has also today sadly been notified of 77 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years.

As of midnight, Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state. Of the cases notified today:

887 are men / 1,016 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties**



As of 2pm today, 1,892 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.



Numbers of Covid cases in Limerick this week:

Today: 102

Friday: 96

Thursday: 99

Wednesday: 133

Tuesday: 89

Monday: 109