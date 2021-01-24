Full Limerick council meeting to go virtual

TOMORROW’s full meeting of Limerick City and County Council is set to take place virtually.

For the first time, members of the local authority will dial in from their computers at home, instead of going to the meeting physically.

Although some strategic policy committee meetings have moved to take place virtually, this is the first time a ful meeting has taken place in this manner.

Last Monday, the metropolitan meeting took place in this format.

From the start of the pandemic, full meetings, including the mayor-making ceremony, had taken place at the Limerick Racecourse, rather than in Dooradoyle to allow for social distancing.

The holding of the virtual meeting is permitted after Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien allowed permission for this in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.