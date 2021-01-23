Limerick council gives update on round-the-clock opening of popular gates

THE gate beside the Sarsfield House tax office will not open on an around-the-clock basis.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Independent councillor Elisa O’Donovan asked whether that been any progress on proposals to open the gates between Sarsfield House and Sylvester O’Halloran Bridge.

Between these is a green spot behind the Hunt Museum, which is popular with city locals – when it is open.

However, in a written response from metropolitan district manager, Kieran Lehane, she was told that this is not a possibility.

Mr Lehane said these gates are not under the control of council, and the matter of their opening falls under the remit of the property owners.

“Neither of these gates are under the control of the council. The matter of their opening hours is an issue for owners of the property on which they are located in the first instance.”

“For valid security reasons they are closed at other times, and cannot be opened permanently. This traversing pathway has to be managed by the respective owners and council must respect their wishes to manage the property as they see fit. The alternative route across Matthew Bridge is but a brief diversion,” Mr Lehane added.