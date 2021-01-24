Limerick firm knits a spot at top international expo

A CITY centre knitwear firm is to target international buyers at a creative expo which gets under way today.

Linda Wilson Knitwear, based in the Tait Centre in Dominic Street, is putting together an exhibition for Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo, which runs until Friday. Established by award-winning designer Linda Wilson in 2000, the firm uses silk, cashmere and 100% merino lambswool which produces textiles that have a rich sense of the Irish knit heritage.

Linda’s experience of growing up in rural Donegal is also reflected in the garments she creates.

Supported by Design & Crafts Council Ireland Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, including Local Enterprise Office Limerick. Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs.

Normally held in Dublin’s RDS, it is going online this year.

Chair of Showcase Ireland, Eddie Shanahan said: “Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity and while the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland’s creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers. Though this year’s event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers.”

Showcase was founded by Design and Crafts Council Ireland 45 years ago and 2021 will be the first year that clients will not be able to meet trade buyers face to face.

More: showcaseireland.com/news/showcase-virtual-showrooms-digital-catalogue/