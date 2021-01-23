Limerick Weather: A band of rain, sleet and snow moving in by evening

A cold start this morning with frost and ice slow to clear. Many areas will have a dry, bright day with just isolated showers in the west. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with a band of rain, sleet and snow moving in from the west by evening. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees with light or moderate westerly winds.

It will be cold tonight with a band of sleet and snow in the west moving eastwards across the country, with accumulations in many areas. The rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear into the Irish Sea towards morning. Frost and ice will develop as it clears, with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in a light breeze.