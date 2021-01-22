Man arrested and charged in Limerick following December burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Limerick city on December 16, 2020.

Detective Gardaí in Henry Street received a report that a shed on a property had been broken into and items such as bicycles, golf clubs, a golf bag and tools had been stolen.

Gardaí began gathering CCTV from the area and conducting house-to-house enquiries. A search of a house in Limerick city was carried out on December 30 which resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered.

A man, aged in his 30s, was then arrested on January 21, 2021. He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer for the Limerick City Division, Sergeant Ber Leetch said "Keeping a record of serial numbers and having a photo of valuable items is always advised. By keeping such records there is a better chance of having any stolen items returned.”