Fireworks at nightclub in Limerick town as gardai called after men refused entry

TWO Newcastle West men who were refused entry to a nightclub then refused to leave the scene, Kilmallock Court heard.

Charlie McDonagh, aged 38 and Thomas Quilligan, aged 32, both of Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to Section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994 - failure to comply with the direction of a member of An Garda Siochana.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the incident occurred at Fireworks nightclub in Newcastle West at 0.25am on July 1, 2019.

“They were refused entry. They began pushing staff in an effort to gain entry. Gardai were called. The two defendants were asked by gardai to leave the scene. They refused to do so,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr McDonagh has 27 previous convictions.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr McDonagh and Mr Quilligan, said from the very outset Mr McDonagh wishes to apologise.

“They had gone past the door and had bought their tickets. One of the wives got stopped outside. They started looking for her and returned outside to the door. They acted totally wrongly,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said Mr McDonagh is 38-years-old and has six young children.

“He has no previous convictions for this type of behaviour. The other matters are road safety,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr McDonagh €400.

With regard to Mr Quilligan, Mr O’Donnell said he too apologises.

“He was in the company of others. He was drawn into it. He is a married man with four young children,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge O’Leary also fined Mr Quilligan €400 for refusing to leave the scene.