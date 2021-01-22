Limerick Council extends deadline for bin waiver applications

LIMERICK City and County Council has extended its deadline for applications on the bin waiver scheme by a fortnight.

Rather than the end of January, people wishing to avail of free bin collections can now apply until Monday, February 15.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson raised concerns around people obtaining documentation relating their proof of income.

Community director Gordon Daly said the local authority has been working with Revenue on providing a workaround to this, with people now being able to find more information by visiting https://www.welfare.ie/en/Pages/secure/OnlineStatementRequest.aspx.

Cllr Benson said: “I have received a huge number of calls from people who were having difficulty obtaining supporting documentation for their bin waiver applications due to level 5 restrictions. Those who qualify for the bin waiver scheme, as set out in the criteria, are pensioners and people who are on long term illness payments. These people are also in the vulnerable category in terms of Covid-19.” Many changed social welfare payments from post office to bank transfer during the first lockdown.