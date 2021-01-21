Call for Limerick's panoramic wheel to turn again

COUNCILLORS have called for the permanent return of the popular ferris wheel at Arthur’s Quay park.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March,, the wheel, which provides panoramic views, has provided panoramic views of the city.

It was initially only slated to open for a short period of time in 2020 having been introduced for the St Patrick’s festivals in 2018 and 2019.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan urged the local authority to look to install a permanent panoramic or Ferris wheel in the park.

“I think the council should be commended for the fact the panoramic wheel was in Arthur’s Quay Park for so long. It obviously wasn’t intended to be. It hasn’t stayed through the winter seasons in previous years, and this year, the council has supported it and retained it during the dark winter months.,” she said.

”It’s meant an awful lot to people, and you could tell how sad people were when it was dismantled and taken away. It was such a beacon of hope during these dark times,” Cllr O’Sulliivan added.

The northside member also praised the fact the lights on Limerick’s riverside were kept on.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan added: “We cannot underestimate the impact of having the Ferris wheel there. It was great to have a positive focal point down at Arthur’s Quay Park. We all know over the years, there were issues there with anti-social behaviour. The wheel brought families in particular down there, and served as a beacon of positivity and hope during the pandemic.”

He suggested any future wheel should be known as The Limerick Eye, as a nod to the landmark in London.

Cllr Daniel Butler said: “The wheel has generated iconic pictures for social media and shown our city in a good light.”

In a written reply, community director Gordon Daly said the local authority will consider the “technical and financial” feasibility of installing a permanent wheel as part of the impending development of Arthur’s Quay shopping centre and park.