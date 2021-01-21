Deaths in Limerick: Thursday January 21

The death has occurred of John Francis Joy, Mongfune, Murroe, Limerick on 20th January 2021 peacefully at the University hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, son Willie, brother in law, sister in law, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Arrival on Friday, 22nd January, to The Holy Rosary Church, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be heard on 106.8 FM. Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. May he rest in peace

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr. Rita CULHANE Little Company of Mary, Castletroy, Limerick / Kilmallock, Limerick. Sr. Rita died peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre staff. Pre-deceased by parents Denis and Ellen, brothers Bob, Jim, Denis, Maurice and sisters Carmel O’Leary, Lena and Josephine Culhane. Deeply regretted by her sisters Teresa O’Gorman and Sr Alice L.C.M, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Little Company of Mary Sisters and her many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christian’s Church, Milford on Saturday (January 23rd) at 1pm and will be streamed live.

(Click here to view Mass) Burial after in Milford Convent Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and community members only. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis’

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Kavanagh Shanagolden, Limerick, 21st January 2021. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his Wife Grace, Children Michael (Jnr), Hugh, Paul, Darren, Maireád & Kieran, Sisters Nancy, Bernie, Theresa, Veronica, Brother Jerry & John, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, extended Family, Neighbours & Friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021 with Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Senan’s Church Shanagolden followed by burial in Shanagolden Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed using the link

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kitty Wixted (née Murnane) Dunvullen, Caherconlish, Limerick. Kitty, died (peacefully) in her 90th year, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Roseville Nursing Home, Killonan.

Predeceased by her loving husband Frank and infant daughter. Much loved mother of son Pat, daughters Breda O'Dwyer, Noreen O'Donoghue, Mary O'Brien and Catherine Bain. Sadly missed by her sixteen grandchildren, great-grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Pat, Mike, Jack and Glen, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Saturday (January 23rd) at 11.30am in Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow)Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass the family home, in Dunvullen, Caherconlish, after Mass on Saturday.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy (née Carroll) Marian Avenue, Roxboro Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Corofin, Clare



Peacefully, in her 96th year, in the excellent care of the staff at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Pre-deceased by her husband John and her son Michael. Very deeply regretted by her sons Seán (Dromkeen) and Dermot (Bunratty), her daughters Olivia (Tralee) and Patricia (Boher). Also deeply regretted by her grandchildren, Carol, Orla, Neil, Dylan, Lorcan, Kerrie, Sophie and Colm as well as her great-grandchildren Jack, Holly and Harry, daughters-in-law Anne and Geraldine and son-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Saturday (January 23rd) at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May she Rest in Peace

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony RYAN New York, USA & formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick

Tony died at University Hospital Limerick on Jan 17th, 2021.Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel (née O’Halloran), daughter Maeve, son David, granddaughter Jasmine, brother Sean, sister Marie, other family and his many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, on Wednesday (Jan. 27th) at 12 noon for family only.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Tony’s Funeral Cortege will pass through Thomondgate after Mass on Wednesday at 1:30pm approx. for neighbours and friends.

Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May he Rest in Peace.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tivers) Noonan, Woodfield, Dromcollogher.

Thomas passed away peacefully on January 20th 2021. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

A private family funeral for Thomas took place today January 21st in Dromcollogher cemetery in accordance with government guidelines. We would like to thank you for your co operation and understanding at this sad time.

Mass will be celebrated in St. Bartholomew's Church for Tom at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be left on rip.ie