Limerick Weather: Dry, but cold Friday on the cards

Friday will be very cold with sunny spells in Limerick. Much of the region will be dry. However, wintry showers will effect west Munster. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Friday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. Some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees .

Saturday will be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry. However wintry showers will affect the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly breezes. On Saturday night a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Frost and icy will develop as it the rain, sleet and snow gradually clear with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

Sunday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 2 to 6 degrees. Widespread frost on Sunday night with icy patches and lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

Monday will continue cold with a good deal of dry, bright weather and a few wintry further wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Frost will develop at night.

On Tuesday, rain will spread from the west, possibly falling as sleet or snow for a time as it meets the colder air.