BREAKING: St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick city cancelled for second year in-a-row

DUE to public health guidelines, the St Patrick's Day Parade will not go ahead in Limerick city this year.

For the second year in-a-row, the parade, which takes place on O'Connell Street in the city, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

However, according to Laura Ryan, Head of Marketing and Communications at Limerick City and County Council, the local authority "is approaching the 2021 St Patrick’s Festival programming with a focus on ‘greening’ the city and county and will feature imaginative online content".

"We will be highlighting Limerick’s rich heritage, including music, food, architecture, history and celebrating our diaspora internationally," she said, adding that more details will be unveiled over the coming weeks.

The International Band Parade which takes place the day after the St Patrick's Day parade has also fallen victim to the virus.