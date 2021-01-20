RTE confirm earnings of 'on-air' talent

RTÉ has today published the fees earned by its highest-paid presenters in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Topping the pile on €491,667 is Tuttle Productions Ltd, for the services of Ryan Tubridy who hosts both a RTE radio show and the Late Late Show.

Three companies top the list with Ray Darcy €450,000 and Joe Duffy €398,738 in second and third. The highest paid employee on the list is Sean O'Rourke on €321,071 per year, while RTE Sport's Daragh Moloney comes in at €183,743, just below George Hamilton's company on €191,496.

In addition to the list below, RTÉ confirmed that, as part of a range of cost-cutting measures announced last year, the total fees paid to its highest-paid presenters has been reduced by 15% in 2020.

Total fees paid to RTÉ's highest earning presenters represent less than 1% of RTÉ's total operating costs.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Our presenters have been crucial to RTÉ’s output throughout this pandemic, as audiences turned to their national public media in record numbers for vital news, information, entertainment and companionship. They continue to make a significant contribution to public media in Ireland and enable RTÉ to optimise important commercial revenue, which is essential to support our public services. RTÉ has reduced overall annual operating costs by over €100m since 2008, and last year targeted additional savings of €60m over three years, which we are on course to deliver. In that context, we continue to keep the fees of our highest-paid presenters under constant review."