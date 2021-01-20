Repairs to water main affecting supply to Limerick areas

Irish water have confirmed that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Broadford, Dromcollogher and surrounding areas in Co. Limerick.

The water provider have also confirmed that a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works. Thankfully, the works have an estimated completion time of 3:30pm on 20 January. Irish Water also recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Please use the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LIM00027983.