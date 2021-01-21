Limerick Weather: Mixed bag of showers, sunny spells and chances of thunder

Thursday will be a mixed bag of weather for Limerick. Met Eireann predict the day to be very cold with sunshine and showers, some of hail with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees with moderate west to northwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday night will be dry in many areas with clear spells. Showers will affect parts of the west and north. These will become increasingly wintry overnight, Frost will develop in many areas as winds fall off light. Lowest temperatures of -3 to + 2 degrees.

Friday will be cold with bright or sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and north and well scattered further east. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light breezes. Friday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. Some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees .

Saturday and Sunday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 2 to 6 degrees. Widespread frost both nights with temperatures dropping to -4 degrees in places.

Current indications for next week suggest that Monday will continue very cold with further wintry showers and frost at night.

On Tuesday, rain will spread from the west, possibly falling as sleet or snow for a time as it meets the colder air.